We are approaching the end of this year’s session, with only four days remaining on the legislative calendar. While we focused on the bills and resolutions on our agenda, we are also aware that last week Kentuckians across the state saw tragedies, including the deadly coal mine accident in Harlan County and a bomb scare at the Jewish Community Center in Louisville. Events like these always put into perspective how the policies we enact in Frankfort have a real impact on Kentuckians and are never far from my mind when I take a vote on your behalf.
While many bills are still up for consideration, only a few will make it through the process to become law. Under the current legislative calendar, I will join fellow legislators for two days this week, then we will return on April 13 to deal with any unfinished business. The final two days are always reserved to give us time to consider any vetoes that a Governor might issue on bills we have passed.
Here are a few examples of the legislation passed this week:
Child Abuse and Neglect: Members of the House approved SB 8, which renames the State Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention Board to the State Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board to reflect the Board’s expanded scope, membership and functions. The board would include all forms of maltreatment including child abuse and neglect. SB 8 expands the definition of fictive kin to include individuals that have a relationship with a biological parent, sibling, and half-sibling from birth to 12 months of age and expands access to abuse prevention services by providing preservation services to children who are moderately at risk of out of home placement.
Lily’s Law: On Wednesday, the House passed HB 185. The measure toughens the state’s driving under the influence (DUI) laws by making it a Class D felony and requiring those arrested for a DUI to remain in custody for eight hours. HB 185 is named Lily’s Law after Lily Fairfield, a 16-year-old girl who was tragically killed in an automobile crash caused by someone who had been arrested days before after driving under the influence.
Healthcare Worker Loan Relief Program: This week, the House passed HB 573, which creates a state program aimed at recruiting and retaining healthcare workers throughout the Commonwealth. Healthcare workforce shortages have plagued our state for years, and, like many things, the pandemic exacerbated the problem. Under this measure, eligible program participants would receive a tax-free student loan repayment in exchange for a two-year full-time service commitment.
Combating Catalytic Converter Theft: Legislation requiring the purchasers of catalytic converters to maintain a record makes it a Class B misdemeanor to purchase stolen, Class B misdemeanor for failing to keep a registry. SB 114 is the response to the increase in catalytic converter theft in our state.
Full Name and Address Act: On Thursday, the House approved SB 272. The measure requires a website operator or online service dealer in the electronic dissemination of commercial recording or audiovisual works to disclose their true name, physical address, telephone number, and email address. SB 272 would prohibit the performances of imposter bands.
Election Integrity: SB 216 passed on the House floor this week. The measure expands the existing audit process, moves up the deadline for transitioning to universal paper ballots, and ensures that election machines are not hooked up to the internet.
Early High School Graduation Requirements: This week, SB 61 passed the House. With many colleges and universities preferring the SAT used to measure what students have learned, SB 61 removes the end-of-course ACT and the benchmark requirements from the early high school graduation program.
School-Based Decision Making Council Reform: Legislation aimed at developing an accountable authority for filing principal vacancies passed the House last week. The measure includes guidelines for selecting school curriculum and instructional materials.
Teaching American Principles Act: SB 1 includes much of SB 138. The measure indicates that public school instruction should align with state social studies standards and be consistent with the concepts of American democratic principles of equality and personal agency.
Road Plan: Legislation laying out the budget for road projects over the next two fiscal years passed on the House floor. The three main road projects outlined in HB 242 are: Brent Spence Bridge, I-69 corridor in Henderson, and Mountain Parkway road widening in Eastern Kentucky.
Charter Schools: HB9 narrowly passed the house this past week 51-46. I boldly oppose this bill. Not because I am against school choice, but rather because I am for funding public education as well as possible. In my opinion any money that goes to a public charter school is taking money away from our public schools. I am aware that here in the 89th district charter schools may not pop up, but I believe this legislation could allow some in the near future to. As most of you know, I am an elementary principal and I know how important our public school funding is and how successful these schools are when funded properly. This bill will allow for-profit organizations to come in and open a school and make a profit off our student’s tax monies that should go to our schools instead of in a corporation’s pocket. Once again, I oppose this, and will do my best to fight for public school funding.
Thank you for taking the time to read this week's update.
