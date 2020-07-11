With the weather turning hot and humid, you will notice that vegetation almost grows overnight. Weather like this is good for gardens and soon locals will be harvesting the first fruits of their labors. Summer time weather also makes grass grow, fast. This has become somewhat of a topic amongst locals concerning our parks. I have been addressing concerns lately about our parks and want everyone to know that we will be attending to those needs as soon as we can. We had relied heavily in the past on work release inmates from our jail to keep our parks in top shape but due to the current situation with COVID-19 we aren't allowed to let them work outside jail property for health and safety reasons. So what will we do? I drove to each park last week and made a list of things that needs done. I will be calling a meeting soon of our local Parks and Recreation Board to get their ideas and opinions and will get a crew together of various County Employees to address the needs. We have 1 man that works in the parks 5 days per week and one that works part time, weather permitting, and it has become a task just to try to keep everything mowed, not to mention the weekly tasks of cleaning the bathrooms, trash removal and general sanitation. I get complaints weekly about garbage along the trails at Flat Lick Falls. Our employees pick up garbage weekly along trails but it still seems to be a problem. I believe most of the trash is coming from out of County visitors. The only way to stop it is to have someone stay with Flat Lick at all times. That is in the works for when we complete the RV campground we are installing at Flat Lick. Right now we don't have the revenue to hire that person but when we open the campground we will be able to fund that through camping fees and revenue brought into the park. In the meantime I ask that if you visit the parks and see trash let us know or place it in the garbage cans. We greatly appreciate your help and understanding in this matter.
With Flat Lick Falls being our most visited park in the County, we try to address it more often than the others. We have a lot of very appreciative visitors but also have some that don't respect public property. The natural beauty at Flat Lick leaves little to be desired and we are thankful to have it as a County Park. We have some great ideas for improvements in mind and will be announcing them as we go along. As long as we have a little coal severance money that we can get we will be looking to improve our parks. I have a grant application out on Worthington Park in Annville that I am confident we will get an approval on. If so, we will be doing major improvements on that park. If we can get that grant and make those improvements it will help grow our local little league program in the years ahead.
We also have a grant application out to update our 911 operation. This is a Homeland Security Grant and would allow for more adequate radio communication between dispatch and first responders. Any time you can have better communication between dispatch and responders it improves safety in our communities. With radios, reception is always important and we want to make sure that its as good as it can be. While nobody is perfect, our dispatchers work hard to keep our communities safe. We log every call and our 911 Director can view and examine those logs at anytime. If a call comes in to dispatch. it is recorded. This is for your safety and for training and safety purposes of our employees. I am hopeful we can get this grant to improve our system.
On an ending note let me give you a friendly reminder to check on your neighbors, especially those that are elderly. The hot weather can be very hard on them and some don't have air conditioning or the modern conveniences many of us enjoy. Remember to frequently water your pets and animals. Adequate shade is also essential in the hot weather for pets. Enjoy the summer and God Bless
Shane Gabbard
Jackson County Judge Executive
606-287-8562
PO Box 175 Mckee KY 40447
