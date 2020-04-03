The elderly are of great value in our lives and community and, therefore, concern to all of us. This is especially true during these difficult times. We are struggling with a highly contagious novel virus that aggressively attacks the elderly. Our Appalachian culture has a rich history of respecting our elders. Honoring one’s mother and father extends to honoring Grandma and Grandpa and Great Grandma and Great Grandpa. This is simply part of our fabric. During these times when we are socially distancing, isolating ourselves, dealing with empty grocery store shelves, homeschooling, paying bills or worrying about our jobs it is easy to get frustrated with our own hardships and inconveniences. However, a change of perspective may alter how we view these matters. It may easier if we do not view these as “inconveniences” to “us” but instead view these as efforts to protect those that we love so dearly. What wouldn’t we do to protect our Mother and Father or Grandfather and Grandmother? What wouldn’t we do or sacrifice to keep them from being hospitalized? What wouldn’t we do to prevent them from possibly dying quarantined in a hospital bed alone? Is there any sacrifice too great to overwhelm our love for them? I don’t think so!
All across our nation we are seeing people sacrifice their own conveniences to protect their communities, especially protecting older and vulnerable people. This is true here in Jackson County as well! We should be very proud of our government and business leaders. But let us not forget the unsung leaders that walk among us every day that usually go unnoticed (like our teachers and our loving Mothers and Fathers and Brothers and Sisters and Friends). We, as a community, know who we are now, during the current problematic times, because we know what we have always been. There is a real reason behind why Grandma and Grandpa Walton were so beloved on Walton’s Mountain. There is a real reason behind why Sheriff Andy Taylor and all of Mayberry loved Aunt Bee. These television characters are based on how we feel about people like them in our real lives! There is a real reason why the “circle will never be unbroken”. It is because we cherish, honor, love and respect our families and our elders.
An example of this was on display last week here in Jackson County. The Bear Hunt project was organized by Lindsey Bowling (JCPS teacher and Granddaughter) and created to show support and encouragement for her Grandmother, Ms. Virgie Lakes. A Birthday party was not an option for one our elderly residents this past week. A birthday party with a large number of people (even if they were close family) would be too risky for Granny Lakes. So, instead, the family took Ms. Lakes, who will soon be 98 years old, all over the county where caring families had placed Teddy Bears near the drive or in windows facing the roadway. Ms. Lakes received a great blessing, just looking at the bears and knowing they were placed to honor her and other elderly men and women in the county. It was a unique way to let elderly people know how much we love and care for them during this time of separation and distance.
“Best Day Ever!” Her exact words to her daughter Delena were, “Honey, I enjoyed it so much. I wouldn’t take nothing for getting to go!” You guys are AMAZING! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”
Let us pause in our own heads and remember that, at its easiest, getting old can be lonely and scary. Just imagine what our elders must be feeling today. Many are scared. Many of us are scared for them. Let us remember that they are scared because they love life and they love us. Let us remember that we are scared because we love them and the life they gave us. Let us remember that our efforts of social distancing, staying home and sacrificing our “normal” lives is an exercise in protecting others based on this “Love”. What wouldn’t we do to protect those that we love? Let that thought give us the courage to do what we must. Let us go on a bear hunt and find the love and courage to overcome. And We Shall Overcome!
