It is a tough thing to witness a mother crying for her deceased son. The lady had sent her son to treatment multiple times, tried tough love, soft love and everything humanly possible to wake up her son, and yet he continued on the bad road until it destroyed him. Her pain was obvious and her unconditional love was still with her son. Later the same day, a second person lost their life to drug abuse in Jackson County. I hate all these stinking drugs! They drain the good out of people and fill them with misery for themselves and everyone who loves them. How many more must die a senseless death before we wake up? We can never change the past, but we should learn from it. Please talk to those people you love and beg them never to use illegal drugs. Illegal drugs are the devil's worst brew and they will destroy anyone who uses them.
Never allow anyone to take possession of a vehicle you own until it is legally out of your name. We constantly work to help people who sign the back of a title and hand the title and car over to someone else, only to later learn they never did actually transfer the title to their own name. Property taxes are to be paid by the registered owner, so even if you no longer have the vehicle, you may continue to be responsible for the car taxes. You can prevent this if you take the time to go with the potential buyer and transfer the vehicle legally before you allow the vehicle to go to the new owner.
The Fiscal Court recently held a first reading of an ordinance to allow all-terrain vehicles to operate legally on COUNTY Roads. This ordinance will allow riders the opportunity to access business and other trail connections. It does not allow people under the age of 16 with no driver license to be on a public roadway while in operation of an ATV. It does not allow riders to race up and down streets and disturb other citizens in the area. Law enforcement will continue to stop young children who are on the roads and may actually impound those vehicles that are creating a disturbance. Common Sense and polite, respectful behavior can prevent law enforcement involvement.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to ninety-six calls for service. We opened three criminal investigations, arrested one individual on various criminal charges and investigated traffic accidents. Our court security team
