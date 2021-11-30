MANCHESTER, Ky. (November 30, 2021) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a section of KY 3444 in Jackson County between the intersection with KY 3630 (mile point 0.00) and intersection with Barrett Lane (mile point 0.055) will be closed to through traffic on Thursday, December 2 beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m.
The closure is necessary for brush removal to improve sight distance at the intersection as well as removal of brush encroaching the roadway.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
A map of the project is available here: Jackson_KY3444_BrushRemoval.jpg
alert featured breaking
A Portion of KY 3444 (Jackson County) will be closed beginning Thursday, December 2
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- A Portion of KY 3444 (Jackson County) will be closed beginning Thursday, December 2
- Increase in per diem for state inmates among KACo priorities
- COVID-19 on slight uptick in Kentucky
- Grady's timely shooting helps Wildcats fend off gritty Albany
- Cards in a rush to earn payback for Cats' 2019 rout
- No-Tillage agriculture conference to be hosted in Louisville, scholarships available
- State employee training, college programs to receive increased funding
- Sweeping the polls: Adams continues state voter registration clean-up
Most Popular
Articles
- Domestic Violence Lands Both Husband and Wife in Jail
- Elder Law Guidance Welcomes New Associate Attorney Joshua E. Murray
- 2021-2022 Generals Have Extraordinary Depth
- Car with Children On Board Flips Over and Lands Near Creek
- 2021-2022 Lady Generals Look to Be a Top Contender
- 2021-2022 JCMS Colonels Off to a Great Start!
- COVID-19 on slight uptick in Kentucky
- *9th District State Representative Elect Timmy Truett Officially Sworn-in at McKee Elementary
- Jackelyn Campbell Obituary
- Jackson County Middle School Renovation Project Update
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.