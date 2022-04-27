MANCHESTER, Ky. (April 27, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a section of KY 89 in Jackson County between the intersection with KY 2002 (mile point 5.681) and intersection with Lear Road (mile point 8.285) will be closed to through traffic on Monday, May 2 through Thursday, May 5 beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. each day.
The closure is necessary for cross drain replacement and pavement repairs.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
A map of the project is available here: Jackson_KY89_Repair.jpg
