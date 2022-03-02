MANCHESTER, Ky. (March 2, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that old KY 30 (KY 3630) in Jackson County will be closed to through traffic at the intersection with KY 1431 (mile point 11.382) beginning March 4 at 8:00 a.m. and will remain closed until construction of the new intersection is complete.
The closure is necessary for completing grade and drain of the new intersection as well as construction of a new drainage structure in this location. Through traffic should use New KY 30 to travel between Tyner and Booneville.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
