A couple of announcements to share. Foxtown-Lakes Creek Rd has a major slide in it just before you get to the Fox Cemetery Rd. It’s about a 1/4 mile past the junction of Salt Rock Rd. I have had the State Engineer from our Highway District down to access it and have submitted a request for emergency funds to repair and reopen the road. Until this is approved we ask for local traffic only on this rd. It is impassible at the slide. Everyone that lives on the road can get to and from home, you may just have to go around. I’ll keep you updated on how it goes.
breaking
A Public Service Announcement from County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Community Mourns Thirteenth COVID-19 Related Death While Celebrating Nine More Recoveries
- Two More Recoveries at Jackson Manor & No New Cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County!
- Pike County Health Department Announces 5 Week Old Infant Hospitalized with COVID-19
- First Case of Covid-19 in Lee County
- Latest Cover-19 Update from KRDHD
- Barbourville Highschool Graduation Parade
- Grateful Ed ready for dine-in reopening
- Union to re-open campus in the Fall
- Thirteenth Death due to COVID-19 Reported for Jackson Manor
- Middlesboro Mall back open as of Wednesday, May 20
Latest News
- Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Will Help Feed Children
- Community Mourns Thirteenth COVID-19 Related Death While Celebrating Nine More Recoveries
- Cautious Reopening Must Not Become Complacency
- Beshear Administration Authorizes Renewing Licenses, ID Cards Remotely
- Carlie (Barrett) McQueen Obituary
- A Public Service Announcement from County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard
- The Briar Philosopher – Labor of Love
- Jackson County Circuit Clerk COVID-19 Guidelines
Most Popular
Articles
- Former County Clerk Arrested with Three Others and Charged with Burglary
- Re-Opening of Jackson County Public Schools for the Upcoming 2020-2021 School Year
- Liquor Licenses Granted: Alcohol Sales Now Authorized in McKee
- Conal Lakes Obituary
- Evelyn Felty Utley Obituary
- Liquor Licenses Awarded in City of McKee
- Sheriff’s Report for May 20th, 2020
- KY 577 to Close
- Judge Gabbard Announces Reopening of Old Courthouse as Kentucky Continues Reopening
- Bipartisan Agreement Allows KY Voters Option of Mail-In Primary Votes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.