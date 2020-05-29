Jackson County Sun Breaking News.jpg

A couple of announcements to share. Foxtown-Lakes Creek Rd has a major slide in it just before you get to the Fox Cemetery Rd. It’s about a 1/4 mile past the junction of Salt Rock Rd. I have had the State Engineer from our Highway District down to access it and have submitted a request for emergency funds to repair and reopen the road. Until this is approved we ask for local traffic only on this rd. It is impassible at the slide. Everyone that lives on the road can get to and from home, you may just have to go around. I’ll keep you updated on how it goes.

