Remains of WWII Veteran missing in action identified as Berton J McQueen.
Almost 77 years ago Berton J. McQueen, Jackson County native and Infantryman for the United States Army went missing during combat operations near the German border of France. His parents, John McQueen and Nannie (McFarland) McQueen were informed that he was missing and presumed dead but nothing more was ever learned.
Last week his family members were informed by the U.S. Military’s office of Past Conflict Repatriation that his remains had been positively identified through a DNA match.
McQueen’s great niece, Regina Hobbs Brewer, has worked for years to make this happen. “We’ve waited a long time for this,” said Brewer, “even though it is a sad time it is also a time to celebrate. “
The family will be in touch with officials next week to set up a meeting. At the meeting it will be discussed when Berton McQueen will be returning home.
