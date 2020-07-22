At the end of last week Sheriff Hays was assisted by the McKee Volunteer Fire Department and Worms Wrecker service in responding to an abandoned car (a Black 99 Trans Am) that was found flipped upside down on Hwy 89 N. Sheriff Hays indicated that two unknown males ran away before he arrived. The vehicle was unregistered and no one has been contacted or stepped forward as the owner. If you have any information regarding this matter please contact Sheriff Paul Hays at 606-287-7121.
