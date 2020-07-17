Jackson County Sun Breaking News.jpg
Sheriff Hays was assisted by the McKee Volunteer Fire Department and Worms Wrecker service in responding to an abandoned car that was found flipped upside down on Hwy 89 N. This story is developing! A request for additional information has been submitted to Sheriff Hays.  Follow the Jackson County Sun for more details later on as they become available. 

