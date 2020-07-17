Sheriff Hays was assisted by the McKee Volunteer Fire Department and Worms Wrecker service in responding to an abandoned car that was found flipped upside down on Hwy 89 N. This story is developing! A request for additional information has been submitted to Sheriff Hays. Follow the Jackson County Sun for more details later on as they become available.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- BREAKING NEWS - 2020 Daniel Boone Festival cancelled due to COVID-19
- There are a Total of 4 Confirmed Cases of Covid-19 in Owsley County, 3 have Recovered
- Husband and Wife Test Positive for Covid-19 in Lee County
- Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $5.5 Million in CARES Act Reimbursements for 22 Eastern Kentucky Local Governments
- Developing Story! Kentucky Attorney General Asks Boone County Court to Vacate All COVID Orders issued by Governor Beshear
- Health Department Reports One New "Probable" Case in Jackson County (July 15, 2020)
- Bell County up to 97 cases (81 active)
- Breathitt County Health Department Swabbing for Covid-19
- Breathitt County Health Department Swabbing for Covid-19
- School Opening August 24, 2020
Latest News
- Brenda Kay (Overbay) Isaacs Obituary
- McConnell Urges Everyone to Wear a Mask Regardless of Legal Issues with Governor’s Orders
- Death Investigation Being Conducted by KSP Regarding Body Found in Annville, KY
- Senator McConnell says "Wear the Mask" - Single Most Important Thing We Can Do to Stop this Pandemic
- Abandoned Car Found Flipped Upside Down on Hwy 89N
- Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $5.5 Million in CARES Act Reimbursements for 22 Eastern Kentucky Local Governments
- Developing Story! Kentucky Attorney General Asks Boone County Court to Vacate All COVID Orders issued by Governor Beshear
- KY Fish and Wildlife Investigating Drowning Death of Local Woman
Most Popular
Articles
- KY Fish and Wildlife Investigating Drowning Death of Local Woman
- Life is a Mystery
- Sheriff's Office Needs Help Solving Attempted Arson Case
- Kentucky State Police Conduct a Death Investigation in Jackson County
- Jackson County Public Schools Reopening Plans for Fall 2020
- Health Department Weekend Update Reports Two Jackson Countians Hospitalized Due to COVID-19
- Health Department Reports Only Three Active COVID-19 Cases in Jackson County today (Two hospitalized)
- Circuit Court Hearings on Three Pending Murder Cases
- JCHS General’s Have a New Head Football Coach!! Coach John Hallock!
- Jackson County Family Wakes Up to their Own Truck Sitting in the Living Room
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.