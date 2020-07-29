The following was a message sent out to the community by Annville Christian Academy:
Our official first day back at ACA has been set!
Preschool-9th grade will start in person classes on August 18th!
10th grade thru 12th grade will start in person classes on August 21st!
preschool-9th grade will have in person classes Monday-Thursday no Fridays!
10th-12th will have in person classes on Fridays!
2020-2021 Staff
Preschool-1st grade Kim McGeorge
2nd-4th grade Dixie Neeley
5th-7th grade Melinda Creech
8th-9th grade Savannah Mathis
10th-12th grade Savannah Mathis
Director- Betty Madden
Cook- Jamie Hensley
Open House Dates & Time!
August 6- grades 11 & 12 from 5:00-6:00
Grade 10 from 7:00-8:00
August 7- 8th & 9th grade 6:00-7:00
August 10- 2nd-4th grade 5:00-6:00
August 11- preschool-1st grade 5:00-6:30
August 13- 5th-7th grade 5:00-6:30
