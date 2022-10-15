My nephew, Eric Hays, recently made a decision to resign from our court security team for health/family reasons. He was an excellent employee and is a loyal and true friend who will be missed at JCSO. We wish him the very best in any future endeavors.
Actions and consequences. These two terms seem to run right along-side one another every day. If you study and work to be the best student possible, you will likely succeed. If you choose to use alcohol or illegal drugs and try to operate a motor vehicle, you will likely end up involved in a traffic accident or arrested and lodged in a county jail. If you steal you will get caught, sooner or later. We should try to take positive actions, if we are to have a joyous and positive life. Think before you act and make good choices and you will find good results.
A friend lost his life this week, likely as a result of drug abuse. My friend found himself in a lot of legal trouble in the past and I arrested him multiple times. He was never rude or violent towards me for doing my job. He told me he had used Meth nearly every day prior to his arrest. Perhaps the person who was selling the Meth to him will think about what terrible thing they have done to my friend and his family. He is no longer alive, but someone will have to live with the fact that their action ultimately took a human life.
We have had several serious injuries or fatal accidents involving off-road vehicles this year. Many people come to Jackson County to ride and experience the beautiful hills and woodlands of our area. We encourage anyone who chooses to ride off-road vehicles, to wear their safety harnesses and drive carefully. One life lost is too many.
Last week we began collecting taxes for the 2022 tax season. Many people took advantage of the early tax breaks and saved some money. You will receive a discount for the first month of tax season, so pay early!
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's office responded to ninety-nine calls for service. We investigated four traffic accidents, opened two criminal cases and arrested four individuals. Please remember us in your thoughts and prayers as we enforce the laws and protect our citizens and their property.
