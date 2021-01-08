Adam Daugherty was born March 6, 1966 in Akron, Ohio and departed this life December 28, 2020 at the University of Louisville Hospital being 54 years of age. He was the son of the late Earl & Janice (House) Daugherty.
Adam is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer (Moore) Daugherty of McKee and by two sons, Adam Jeffery Daugherty (Caroline Ridings) of McKee and Jared Daugherty (Rachael Mowl) of Fayette County. Also by a sister, Debra Daugherty of McKee and two brothers, Warren Daugherty of Waco and Jimmy Daugherty of Kingston. He was blessed with a grand-daughter on the way, Georgia May.
Adam was a member of the McKee Baptist Church.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Fox officiating. Burial to follow in the Daugherty Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
