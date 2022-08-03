Frankfort, Ky. (August 3, 2022) – Secretary of State Michael Adams announced his Office is exercising its statutory authority to waive the Certificate of Authority requirement for any out-of-state businesses assisting Eastern Kentucky residents with relief and recovery efforts after the deadly flooding there.
“We will do all we can to help Eastern Kentucky recover as quickly as possible,” said Adams. “This action makes it easier for our out-of-state neighbors to partner with us toward that goal.”
Under the exemption, out-of-state businesses aiding with such efforts can conduct business in the Commonwealth for 30 days without a Certificate of Authority issued by the Secretary of State.
Additionally, the Secretary of State’s Office will grant expedited review of filings by those businesses impacted by the floods. Those interested should include “Flood Relief” in the subject line of their email request to sosfilings@ky.gov.
Adams provided similar relief in December after several tornadoes tore through Western Kentucky.
