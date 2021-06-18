SPRINGFIELD, Ky. – Addiction Recovery Care (ARC), a leading provider of treatment and recovery services across the Commonwealth, hosted a ribbon cutting today for its newest residential treatment center, Crown Recovery Center, in Springfield.
Located on the former St. Catharine College campus in Washington County, Crown Recovery Center is the state’s largest and most comprehensive treatment center, offering a full continuum of care for individuals seeking long-term recovery from substance use disorders.
Crown Recovery Center officially began accepting clients in November 2020 and currently provides services to 400 men and women. Once operating at full capacity, Crown Recovery Center will be able to serve more than 700 individuals.
“My faith tells me that second chances are possible and it compels me to lift up my brothers and sisters; and that, in a nutshell, is the mission here at Crown Recovery Center,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “By lifting up those in recovery, we can help eliminate the stigma that keeps people with a substance use disorder from asking for help. In offering second chances, we not only redeem and restore those who are struggling in our communities, but we allow them the opportunity to participate fully in and contribute to those communities. And that leads to a better Kentucky for all of us.”
“COVID-19 has had a significant impact on another public health crisis facing our state,” said Tim Robinson, President and CEO of Addiction Recovery Care. “Throughout the pandemic, ARC has remained committed to reaching Kentuckians who are struggling with substance use and ready to lead healthier, more purposeful lives. Our leadership and staff have vast personal and professional experience in helping people navigate the treatment system and delivering quality health care and recovery services, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to support more individuals in recovery with the opening of Crown Recovery Center.”
“Many clients who came to us when we first opened our doors have already come a long way. It’s been inspiring to see their progress each day and to play a role in their recovery and healing,” said John Wilson, CEO of Crown Recovery Center. “At the same time, we know there are still many Kentuckians out there who are battling addiction, either personally or on behalf of a loved one. We stand ready to help these individuals and encourage them to take the first step in reaching out.”
"For several years, this campus stood empty and as a symbol of what opportunity would eventually bring," said Washington County Fifth District Magistrate John Graves. "Today, I see a campus rejuvenated and once again full of purpose, providing hope to those beating addiction and seeking out a new path to achieve their true destiny."
“Establishing vibrant local economies requires each of us to confront our region’s addiction crisis and bolster healthy, robust workforces that offer every family a real chance for recovery and a lasting career,” said Jim King, President and CEO of Fahe. “The new Crown Recovery Center stands as a brick-and-mortar testament to this community’s commitment to building prosperity for every household and ensuring no worker is left behind. Fahe is honored to have partnered with Tim Robinson, Art Walker and their teams of dedicated professionals to finally realize this long-awaited project, and we thank Governor Beshear and Judge-Executive Graves for their steadfast leadership in helping their neighbors build their American Dream.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.