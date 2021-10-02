Addie Russell was born September 26, 1923 in Muncy, IN and departed this life Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Jackson Manor Nursing & Rehab in Annville at the age of 97. She was the daughter of the late Bryant Barry Chasteen and Susie (Saylor) Chasteen.
Addie is survived by two grandchildren, Nancy Burnham of Lincoln, Alabama and Ricky Johnson of McKee; by a host of great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Addie was also preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Russell; by two sons, James Johnson and Bobby Johnson and by a host of brothers and sisters.
Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Fox Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
