In the early to mid 90’s a brand name that became popular was the “No Fear” label. Youngsters atop skate boards and high flying BMX bikes sported hats, shirts and the such proudly touting their lack of fear. Sadly that generation is grown now and that non conformity attitude was cast aside with their Cypress Hill album being nothing more than a fashion statement. Fear is prevalent today in the form of being afraid to stand for something that has been or will be belittled or frowned upon. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the political arena.
The liberal left with great assistance from much of the media has perfected the art of “fear mongering”. If there is any doubt of this look no farther than the highest ranking office in the world. The former President was portrayed as a ignorant television star bully riding to fame on daddy’s dollars with no clue. Trump was openly called a racist, much like Bush, and accused of being like the great senator Byrd. If you supported him you supposedly must have been filthy rich or a racist redneck with an equal number of teeth an IQ points.
On the opposite side of the spectrum we have exhibit A: Former president Obama. If you disagreed on any issue from foreign policy to his lack of leadership you are labeled a skin head racist. If you want to alter Social Security from its current doomed path you hate elders and favor tossing them under a moving bus. Liberals have succeeded in making it un-cool to be even associated with the conservative party. It may not be a written rule in the democratic play book but it is widely used and highly effective. We as a whole have become afraid to stand on a issue or belief. The ridiculous idea that somehow we should all agree to just give each other a daily group hug and share hot cocoa while overlooking all the things about each other we can’t stand doesn’t work. I can whole heartily disagree with you on a issue without hating you as a person.
The left likes labels and wants to apply them to everyone who stands against them on any issue. I have been called ignorant, close minded, a bible thumper, a bigot along with a laundry list of other titles over my stance on proposed liberal agendas. I never used foul language, referred to the scriptures or called any person by a slang name. I simply gave sound reasonable reasons why I am against policies that are doomed for failure. Again when backed into a corner nothing works as well as degrading the person using logic.
The left has used fear as a tactic on every issue from abortion to gun control and the all to predictable the sheep herd in the middle which sway elections are spooked into voting the “hip” way for fear of being labeled an old crusty conservative. Some will tell you that what this country needs is to give on both sides and meet in the middle. My opinion; we’re not divided enough. When you mix black and white you only end up with grey and neither side wins. In the last scenes of the atrocious movie “3000 Miles to Graceland” Kevin Costner’s character shouts at a warehouse full of heavily armed police officers to “go on home, you don’t want any of me”. Costner armed with one machine gun turns to face them and in classic Hollywood slow motion is shot to bits while he chugs out the last rounds of his own gun even as he goes down with the barrel smoking. Although the movie above ranks in the bottom of the listings of decent flicks something is to be said for that type of ending. Someday my views and my stand may cost me my friends, my job, a loan or even my life in a extreme scenario. What I will not sacrifice is my character. I for one will stand on my beliefs and do what I see best for myself and my family but more importantly the good of this country. I may eventually go down but it will be with the empty brass clattering to the floor knowing I stood firm and gave it my all without giving fear a place to roost.
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners, or its publishers.
