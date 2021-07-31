Alan Blaine Shepherd was born on September 27, 1975 in Whitley County, Kentucky; the son of the late Donald Shepherd and Patsy Shepherd.
In addition to his mother, Alan is also survived by an uncle, Conrad Huff and wife Linda of Lexington, KY; by an aunt Iva Sue Holbrook of Xenia, OH; plus a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Alan Blaine Shepherd departed this life on Friday, July 16, 2021, being 45 years, 9 months and 19 days of age.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Smith and Bro. Jamie Hibbard officiating. Burial to follow in the A.R. Dyche Cemetery in London. Pallbearers were Jeff Gipson, Jamie Hibbard, Sonny Osborne, Brandon Scalf, Jeff Blunshchi and John Oliver. Honorary pallbearers were Darrell House, Conrad Huff, Albert Huff and George Oliver. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
