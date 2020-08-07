Albert Cain Jr. was born September 3, 1962 in Richmond and departed this life Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Lancaster, being 57 years of age. He was the son of the late Albert Cain Sr. and Opal (Rose) Cain.
Jr. is survived by his wife, Darlene (Harrison) Cain of McKee; step daughter, Jessica Sparks of Berea and three siblings, Charles Cain of London, Jerry Cain and Carol Lee Isaacs both of McKee. He is also survived by two step grandchildren, Maverick and Blake Sparks; aunt Brenda Rose, two special cousins, Anthony & Missy Skinner; special friends, Darrell Croucher and his nephew and by a host of other family and friends.
Graveside service 2:00PM Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Cain Cemetery with Bro. Gene Craft officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.