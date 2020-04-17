On April 17th, 2020, Kentucky Senator Albert Robinson donated a large amount of hand sanitizer to Jackson County First Responders to assist in the fight against COVID-19. The hand sanitizer was manufactured in the Kentucky based Jim Beam Distillery.

