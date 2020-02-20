The City of McKee is getting closer to the reality of alcohol sales within the city limits. The Alcohol Beverage Control Board advertised legal notice in the Jackson County Sun on February 05, 2020 that there were two (2) Quota Retail Package Licenses available within the City of McKee. According to their announcement, applications for these quota vacancies will be accepted by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) for a period of thirty (30) days following the announcement. This would mean that applications will be accepted by ABC if received by March 06th, 2020. So far, five applicants have placed public notices within our newspaper vying for one of the two available quota licenses. Several people in the community were interested in how the final two applicants would be selected. Does the ABC Board make the final selection? Do they recommend qualified candidates to the City of McKee with the City Council or Mayor making the final selection? Some suggested that maybe the City would auction off the licenses among the applicants deemed qualified. The Alcohol Beverage Control was contacted to clarify the process. Here is what they told us:
“We do not have a document that outlines the decision making process. I can give you the following information that helps explain the process,” said Kellie Lovan, Licensing Specialist, Dept. of Alcohol Beverage Control. Once a territory is voted wet, prohibition ceases sixty (60) days after the election is certified by the County Clerk. See, KRS 242.190, 242.200. The legislative body of the area (i.e., McKee City Council) affected shall by ordinance create: An office of Alcoholic Beverage Administrator (KRS 241.160) This was done by the City of McKee and advertised in the January 08th, 2020 issue of the Jackson County Sun. The city or county attorney should start the process of creating the local ABC office. The local appointing authority (i.e., City of McKee) shall appoint the ABC Administrator who shall be sworn and execute a surety bond in an amount not less than $1,000. (See, KRS 241.160, 241.170, 241.180, 241.110).
Requirements for local ABC administrator (county and city) are as follows:
1) No member of the board or member of his or her immediate family shall have any interest in any premises or business where alcoholic beverages are manufactured, stored, or sold. Nor shall he or she receive any commission or profit from any person applying for or receiving any license or permit.
2) Must be at least thirty years old and must have been a citizen of the state and resident of that county for at least two years preceding the date of appointment.
Sixty days after the election is certified, certified interested parties may begin the application process. Those interested in an alcoholic beverage license may download the applications from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s website, www.abc.ky.gov. Applicants are required to submit an advertisement in a local newspaper declaring intent to apply for a license as well as provide background checks for all officers. (See, KRS 243.360) Approval of the local administrator must be obtained prior to submission to the state ABC office. (See, KRS 243.370)
Lovans indicated that it takes approximately 45-60 days for the ABC to process a new application due to premises inspections and various other tasks performed by the ABC Licensing and Enforcement personnel. (See, KRS 241.090, 241.010(27)) Lovans also noted that there are different processes for applying for quota licenses as opposed to applying for non-quota licenses. Non-quota applications will be accepted by ABC after the initial sixty days post-election certification. New quota applications will not be accepted until ABC has placed an advertisement one time in the local newspaper informing the public of the availability of quota licenses and the number available. Thereafter, ABC will accept applications for 30 days following the advertisement in the newspaper (See, 804 KAR 9:010(2)(c)). The number of quota retail package licenses issued by ABC in any county shall not exceed a number equal to one for every 2,300 residents (See, 804 KAR 9:010(1)).
Lovans explained, “Once an application is submitted for consideration for the available Quota Retail Package license, we request an economic impact statement. The applications received in the 30 day window are given to the Distilled Spirits Administrator to review and ultimately make a decision on who they feel deserves the license. It is not based on a first come first serve basis. The Distilled Spirits Administrator often reaches out to the Local ABC Administrator for their input but the decision is made by the State Administrator.
