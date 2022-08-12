Alene Vickers of McKee was born March 29, 1923 in Madison County and departed this life Saturday, July 30, 2022 at her residence, at the age of 99. She was the daughter of the late Emmett & Elizabeth (Smith) Moberly.
Alene is survived by nine of eleven children, Dallas Vickers of Texas, Ricky Vickers of McKee, Eugene (Kathy) Vickers of Berea, Jackie (June) Vickers of Garrard Co., Jimmy Vickers of Georgetown, Leroy (Pam) Vickers of Hamilton, OH, Kathy (James) Neeley of McKee, Bernice Moore of McKee and Ona Mae Aubrey of Nicholasville. Alene was blessed with 39 grand-children, 63 great- grandchildren, 23 great-great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Alene was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy Vickers, two children, Tommy Vickers and Kathleen Parker; 4 grandchildren and by her siblings, Jonah Moberly, Robert Moberly, P.C. Moberly, J.B. Moberly, Lora Johnson and Flora Best.
Alene was of the Holiness Faith.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Leonard Wilder officiating. Burial to follow in the Vickers Cemetery. Pallbearers at the funeral home were Jeff Fairchild, Bobby Smith, Glen Vickers, Jerry Vickers, Mike Moore, James Moore and at the cemetery, Nick Vickers, Roger Smith, Dewayne Parker, Bobby Smith, Jerry Vickers and Adam Duncan. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
