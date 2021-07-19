Luke Craig
16-year-old, Luke Craigis considered dangerous and a threat to public safety. The public should not approach the juvenile.
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 12 has been contacted by the Department of Juvenile Justice to investigate an escaped juvenile from the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center. 16-year-old, Luke Craig, escaped from the detention center on Sunday, July 18 at approximately 3:45 pm. Craig weighs approximately 130 lbs. and is 5'5” tall. He is wearing a green jumpsuit and black sneakers.
 
The juvenile is considered dangerous and a threat to public safety.
 
The public should not approach the juvenile. If the juvenile is located, please contact KSP immediately at (800) 222-5555 or call 911.
