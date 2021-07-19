The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 12 has been contacted by the Department of Juvenile Justice to investigate an escaped juvenile from the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center. 16-year-old, Luke Craig, escaped from the detention center on Sunday, July 18 at approximately 3:45 pm. Craig weighs approximately 130 lbs. and is 5'5” tall. He is wearing a green jumpsuit and black sneakers.
The juvenile is considered dangerous and a threat to public safety.
The public should not approach the juvenile. If the juvenile is located, please contact KSP immediately at (800) 222-5555 or call 911.
**
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.