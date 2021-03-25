A section of Highway 30 W between the mile points 6.149 (30 and 3629 intersection) and 9.121 (421S and 30W intersection) will be closed to through traffic. The closure will start on April 05, 2021 at 0800 and will not be opened for traffic until September 02, 2021. This closure is necessary for the construction of Highway 30 over Highway 421S. Detour signs will be posted for the alternate route
