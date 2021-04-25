Alice (Hibbard) Sweet was born December 17, 1941 in Clay County and departed this life Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Berea Health & Rehab, being 79 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Oscar & Oma (Thompson) Hibbard.
Alice is survived by three children, Madonna (Tony) Cunagin of Berea, Don (Nadean) Sweet of Utah and Mark Sweet of Berea and by a brother, Alvin (Shelia) Hibbard of London. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, Allison Cunagin, Blaine Sweet, Clint Sweet, Natalie Crawford, Amanda Price, Ricky McIntyre, William Otero and Phil Otero; by a host of great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Alice was also preceded in death by three siblings, Arkus Hibbard, Agnes Isaacs and Alma Faye Hibbard.
Alice was a member of the Berea United Methodist Church.
Memorial service will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 4:00 PM at the Lakes Funeral Home in Berea with Bro. Chris Cobb conducting the service. Lakes Funeral Home in McKee was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
