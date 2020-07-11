On Saturday, July 4, Alice Louise (Abrams) Norris, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at her home in McKee, KY at the age of 75. She spent her final days surrounded by family and friends that loved her dearly.
Alice was born on October 1, 1944 in Clover Bottom, KY. She was the youngest child of Vernon and Opal (Dean) Abrams. Alice was a devoted wife and mother. She married the love of her life Lewis Ray Norris. They celebrated 61 years of marriage and raised two sons: Billy Norris (Somerset, KY) and Kendall Norris (McKee, KY).
Alice was a member of the McKee Baptist Church. She loved attending the Ladies Sunday School Class and enjoyed being with her friends. She assisted with many church functions. Alice was primarily a homemaker; however, she was a familiar face in McKee. Alice worked at the family owned grocery store until the retirement of her in-laws, Raymond and Bessie Norris. She was a positive influence on those who knew her, and she exuded a sweet and humble spirit.
Alice was always up for a trip. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, visiting with her sisters, and playing checkers. Alice most enjoyed caring for and spending time with her three grandchildren: Allison Buskey, Zach Norris and Grant Norris.
If one had to choose a single word to describe Alice, that word would be “caregiver”. She was devoted to taking care of her in-laws (Bessie and Raymond Norris), her parents, (Vernon and Opal Abrams), her children, (Billy and Kendall) and her grandchildren (Allison, Zach and Grant). She will be remembered most by her family for her love and devotion.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Opal Abrams; her brother, Harold E. “Gene” Abrams; her sister, Peggy Irene Goode; her in-laws, Raymond and Bessie Norris; and three brothers-in-laws, Kenneth “Bubba” Norris, William Goode and Gene Harrison.
She is survived by her husband, Lewis Ray Norris; her sons, Billy (and Lillian) Norris and Kendall (and Elizabeth) Norris; three grandchildren, Allison (and Ross) Buskey; Zach Norris and Grant Norris; her sister, Alene Harrison; and two special aunts, Lola Gay and Vola Maxwell; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She is also survived by a very special caregiver, Beverly Flannery, who was committed to her care.
Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, KY with Bro. Ron Maharrey officiating. Burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery. Pallbearers: Zach Norris, Grant Norris, Ross Buskey, Ted Harrison, Gary Goode and Rusty Flannery. Honorary pallbearers: Ed Hensley, Odis Isaacs, Wendell Gabbard, Kendall Gabbard, Brent Gay, Bucky Baker, Larry Smith and Mike Norris. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
