Allie Dunn was born July 21, 1940 in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Highlands Nursing & Rehab in Louisville, at the age of 80. She was the daughter of the late Henry & Mae (Wells) Ward.
Allie is survived by her sister, Betty McDonald and husband Al of Annville and by her brother, Kenneth “Bub” Ward and wife Judy also of Annville.
In addition to her parents, Allie was also preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Douglas Dunn and by three brothers, Fred Ward, Gilbert Ward and John D. Ward.
Allie was a member of the Greenhill Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Morgan officiating. Burial to follow in the Annville & Medlock Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.