Alma (Lynch) Davidson was born March 16, 1941 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, April 08, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea, being 79 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Herman & Martha (Maggard) Lynch.
In 1960 Alma married Erene Davidson they were married 57 years before he passed away in 2018. To this union was born two daughters, Vickie Kidwell (Emery) of Franklin, OH and Kim Robinson (and the late Glendon Robinson) of Tyner, KY. Alma was blessed with her grandchildren, Brad Davidson Bridges (Kendra) of Tyner, Brandon Bridges (Sasha) of Booneville, Holly Robinson of Georgia, Caleb Glen Robinson of Tyner, Nathan Kidwell (Jenny) of Middletown, OH Michelle Smalley (Cory) of Flushing, MI and by her great grandchildren, Bailee Grace, Braxton Knox, Ashley, Becca and Sage. Alma is also survived by two brothers, Hershel Lynch of Gray Hawk, Lee Lynch of Connersville, IN and by a sister, Margaret Harris of Tyner.
In addition to her parents, Alma was also preceded in death by her husband, Erene Davidson; son in law, Glendon Robinson; sister, Gladys Morris and two brothers, Howard Lynch and Carlos “Peanut” Lynch.
Graveside service at Liberty Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Harris officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
