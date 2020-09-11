Alpha Mae Parrett, 87, of Connersville passed away Saturday evening, September 5, 2020, at Heritage House of Connersville where she had been a resident for the past six years.
One of seven children of Elijah and Datha Baldwin King, Alpha Mae was born in Jackson County, Kentucky on June 28, 1933.
On December 9, 1947, she was married in McKee, Kentucky to James C. Parrett and they came to Connersville for residence in 1952. Rev. Parrett passed away on July 1, 2014.
Alpha Mae was a member of Full Gospel Holiness Church where she and her husband, James, pastored since 1992. She was an excellent cook and seamstress, and enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include eight children, Judy Marshall and her husband Reverend Tom of Everton, Sandy Whistler and her husband Ron of Trenton, Florida, Bill Parrett and his wife Pam of Richmond, Indiana, and Darlene Wickersham and her husband Greg of Connersville, Aaron Parrett of Springfield, Missouri, Randall Parrett and his wife Yvonne of Connersville, Karlita Hisle and her husband Reverend Bryan of Connersville, and Kevin Parrett of Dayton, Ohio; twenty-four grandchildren, Tommy Marshall, Brian Marshall, Renee Hensley and her husband Brian, Blake Marshall and his wife Megan, Jason Whistler and his wife B.J., Darla Whistler and her husband Scott Tummond, Rachel Stuckey and her husband John, Janna Gray and her husband Todd, Troy Parrett and his wife Jamie, Jordan Parrett and his wife Kianna, Crystal Muterspaugh and her husband David, Jennifer Parrett Suter, Angela Parrett Walker, Amanda Parrett Zuiker, Kristi Parrett Rush, Ashley Parrett Johnson, Lacey Parrett, Shannon Parrett Ellis, Jonathan Parrett, Chad Caldwell, Emily Waddell, Stewart Hisle and his wife Heather, Lauren Ellis and her husband Dustin, and Spencer Hisle and his wife Amelia; fifty great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; three sisters, Ruth King Parrett of London, Kentucky, Opal King Parrott of Dabolt, Kentucky, Janice King Shackleford and her husband, Garrett, Jr. of Grayhawk, Kentucky; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband of 66 years, Reverend James Parrett, Alpha Mae was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph; a sister, Mary; and a half-sister, Dorothy.
Funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family in Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home. Reverend Bryan Hisle will officiate. Burial will follow in Everton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, and online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.