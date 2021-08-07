Alvin Gray was born February 21, 1938 in Jackson County. He departed this life July 27, 2021 at his home being 83 years of age. He was the son of the late Sherman & Lucinda (Fox) Gray.
Alvin is survived by two sons, Alvin Jr. (Diane) Gray of McKee and Matthew (Anita) Gray of Madison County. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Brittany (Justin) Alcorn, Amber (Curtis) Sparks, Joseph (Sarah) Gray, Adam (Timber) Gray and by eight great grandchildren, Jacob & Olivia Alcorn, Easton, Bella, Lukas, Kacen, Brooklyn and Annalee Sparks, also by many friends and family.
In addition to his parents, Alvin was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Caroline (Hatton) Gray, also by eight siblings, Hobert, Arkie, Ruleigh, Dortha, Homer, Vernon, and Raymond Gray and Delsie Bennett.
Alvin was of the Holiness Faith.
Graveside service was held 6:00 PM, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Gray Family Cemetery with Brandon Flannery conducting the service. Pallbearers were Darrell Harrison, Justin Alcorn, Jacob Alcorn, Joseph & Adam Gray and Alonzo Gray.
Courtesy of Lakes Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.