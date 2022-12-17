Alvin Lewis Taylor, better known as Lewis, was born September 20, 1967, in Owen County and departed this life Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Rockcastle Regional Medical Center in Mt. Vernon, at the age of 55. He was the son of Lucille (Adkins) Taylor of McKee and of the late Alvin L. Taylor.
In addition to his mother, Lewis was also survived by a brother, Larry Joe Taylor (Kasie) of McKee and by three sisters, Anita Taylor, Hope Mount (Todd) and Crisine King (Mark) all of Owenton. He was blessed with the following nieces and nephews, Zachary (Rachel) Taylor, Cheyenne (Travis) Donahue, Dakota Taylor, Jonah Taylor, Nate Taylor and Josiah Taylor and by a great niece, Aaliyah Taylor and two great nephews, Weston Taylor and Tate Taylor. He was also survived by two uncles, Bobby Taylor of Florida and Johnny Taylor of Owenton.
Other than his father, Lewis was also preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Billy Joe Taylor and Susan; by an uncle William Taylor and by his grandparents, John Will Taylor and Christine Lou Taylor.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Elam and Larry Joe Taylor conducting the service. Burial to follow in the T.M. Lakes Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Pallbearers: Zach Taylor, Dakota Taylor, Vernon Johnson, Mitchell Lainhart, Shane Rose & Travis Donahue. Honorary Pallbearers: Jonah Taylor, Nat Taylor, Sylvester Alcorn, Danny Todd, Marvin Terry, Freddie Hatton, Michael Singleton, Emery Johnson & Dennis Sloan.
