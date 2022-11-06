Vehicle: - Chevrolet Suburban, Cream Ohio license plate #JNG4637

AMBER Alert: The father, Johnny Kirk, is in a white Chevy Suburban abducted his son, Johnny Kirk.

If you have information, contact: Kentucky State Police Call: 606-433-7711

Missing child Johnny Kirk - Age now: 1 year - Sex: Male - Skin: White - Hair: Brown - Eyes: Blue - Height: 2'0" - Weight: 40 lbs - Description: Last seen wearing a blue shirt and Ninja Turtle pants

Suspect Johnny Kirk - Age now: 25 years - Sex: Male - Skin: White - Hair: Brown - Eyes: Brown - Height: 6'1" - Weight: 300 lbs - Description: Last seen wearing a dirty dark blue shirt and dirty blue jeans.

Last Location: Lovely, KY

Recommended for you