Vehicle: - Chevrolet Suburban, Cream Ohio license plate #JNG4637
AMBER Alert: The father, Johnny Kirk, is in a white Chevy Suburban abducted his son, Johnny Kirk.
If you have information, contact: Kentucky State Police Call: 606-433-7711
Missing child Johnny Kirk - Age now: 1 year - Sex: Male - Skin: White - Hair: Brown - Eyes: Blue - Height: 2'0" - Weight: 40 lbs - Description: Last seen wearing a blue shirt and Ninja Turtle pants
Suspect Johnny Kirk - Age now: 25 years - Sex: Male - Skin: White - Hair: Brown - Eyes: Brown - Height: 6'1" - Weight: 300 lbs - Description: Last seen wearing a dirty dark blue shirt and dirty blue jeans.
Last Location: Lovely, KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.