Anastasia Marie McQueen was born April 14, 2005 in Laurel County and departed this life Saturday, January 2, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, being 15 years of age. She was the daughter of George (David) McQueen Jr. and Verna (Collett) McQueen.
In addition to her parents, Anastasia is also survived by her twin sister, Anna Jo Lee McQueen and by two brothers, Colin Cager David McQueen and Jonah Thomas McQueen. Also by her grandparents, James & Delta Marie Pennington of Clay County, Fred Huff of Hyden, George McQueen of Tyner; by her aunts and uncles, Rocky & Chantel McQueen, Chris & Becca Jordan, Michael & Crystal Collett, Arnold & Patricia Coots, Devon Coots and Billy Jordan and by a host of cousins and relatives.
Anastasia was preceded in death by grandmother, Mary McQueen and great grandparents, Cager McQueen, Zada McQueen, Vernadene Sizemore Huff and John & Ida Collins.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Collins and Bro. James Collins conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Anastasia McQueen Cemetery. Pallbearers: Rocky McQueen, Arnold Coots, Michael Collett, James Pennington, Joey Collins, and Hunter Waybright. Honorary pallbearers: George David McQueen Jr. and George McQueen Sr. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.