Ancil Basil Cornelius Junior was born July 26th, 1932 in Whitley County KY. A few of you may have known him as Ancil, his co-workers at Ford Motor Company knew him as Corny, his family all called him Basil, or brother, or Uncle Basil, his grandchildren called him Papaw, and a lucky 4 called him Dad.
He is proceeded in death by his first wife of 40 years Thelma Ruth (nee Tidwell) Cornelius of Loveland Ohio, and his second wife of 25 years Reba (Medlock, nee Tybee) Cornelius of McKee, Kentucky.
He is also proceeded in death by his mother Sarah Elizabeth (nee Ball) Cornelius, his father Ancil Basil Cornelius Senior, his sisters Blanche Hamblin, Jean Meadows, and Glenna Moore, his brothers Elvis, Bill, Richard, Howard, and Dave Cornelius. He is survived by his sister Jan Hoobler (Wayne), and brother Bob Cornelius (Selma). Dad is also survived by so many nieces and nephews that I can’t list them all.
Basil is also survived by his 4 children, 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. His son Kenny (Charlotte) Cornelius, daughters Blanch (Scott) Butcher, Arleen (Fred) Rohman, and Roxann (Jim) Hiatt will all miss him dearly and promise to sit around and tell funny stories about him for the rest of their lives.
His grandchildren Lisa (Dan) Rivera, Neil (Cristy) Rohman, Amy Cornelius, Stephanie (Kevin) Brackney, Traci Cornelius, Scotty (Laura) Butcher, Chad Cornelius, and Tony Rohman will also miss their Papaw dearly and promise to humor their parents when they tell stories that they’ve already heard.
Basil is also survived by Reba’s family who embraced him as their own when he moved to Kentucky and married Reba. To Roger (Sarah) Medlock, Tommy Medlock, and Loretta (Doug) Coffey and your children and grandchildren thank you for the joy you brought to Basil’s life. It was difficult for his family when Basil moved away, but it was a comfort knowing someone was nearby and looking after him. Basil truly loved and cherished you all. But we would be remiss not to mention the special bond Basil had with his stepdaughter Loretta, his step grandson Kendal, and his step granddaughter Lindsay. They were the almost daily sunshine in his life after Reba passed.
Basil is also survived by his brother-in-law Danny (Sylvia) Baker and sister in-laws, Mary (Steve) Stange , and Helen (Jeff) Carpenter.
At almost 91 years old, Basil seemed a bit like the energizer bunny - he just kept going. Basil was born during the Great Depression and as a child he survived an illness that left him with only one functioning lung. But he didn’t know it didn’t work, and it didn’t slow him down. He fought like a wildcat in school until he finally quit in 6th grade, and ran through the hills around Mt. Morgan hunting, fishing, and trapping. When Basil was 14 years old his father was killed in the Bon Jellico coal mine. Basil plowed the fields with a mule, worked in an ice house, and sold whatever he could trap.
When he was 18 years old, Basil joined the army and served in Korea where he drove a supply jeep to the front lines. He didn’t actually have a driver’s license when he joined the army, but they gave him one once they saw him drive.
One day he drove to a bunker with supplies and ammo while a battle raged on the hill above him. Basil realized the US forces were about to be cut off by enemy forces that he could see moving through the valleys, so he used the phone in the bunker to call it in. Almost immediately, artillery strikes rained down. One North Korean soldier came to the bunker crying with his hands on his head. Basil said, “He was just a scared kid.”. While they were waiting for someone to pick up the prisoner for interrogation, Basil sat him down and gave him a cigarette. When the lieutenant arrived he chuckled,”Well, you found him a good seat!”. Basil had the prisoner sitting on an unopened box of hand grenades!
Basil was promoted to corporal, then he volunteered for a special assignment stateside to become a test subject for food for the astronaut program.
When Basil was home on leave, he met a pretty little girl from Tennessee named Thelma. Basil was in love, and they were married in 1953 a few months before his discharge from the army. They were married on September 19th, but the marriage license was dated September 20th. Basil teased that they gave him one day to change his mind.
A year later their son was born. Thelma wanted to name him after Basil, but Basil said “you’re not hanging that name on him!” So when they moved to Ohio where jobs were more plentiful it was Thelma, Basil, and little Kenneth.
Basil worked at Burton & Rogers Display Company for a bit then moved onto the Ohio Knife Company where he graded, stored, and cut steel. Basil’s lack of education didn’t hold him back. He had a natural mechanical ability, a love of reading, and a strong work ethic. When Ford Motor Company opened a new plant in Sharonville, Ohio he stood in line to get a job.
Basil and Thelma bought their first little house in Highpoint, but their family kept growing as 3 adorable daughters were each born, so they soon had to move. In 1964 they bought a sandstone and pink sided ranch house in Loveland. It still wasn’t big enough, but it had a nice sized yard and backed up to the woods. Basil gardened, played games with the kids, went to football games, graduations, got dressed up for weddings, repaired cars, fixed things around the house, took a few vacations, and worked as much overtime as his 3rd shift machine operator position at Ford and Thelma would allow.
Basil still loved to hunt and fish. He raised beagles as hunting dogs and went fishing every chance he got. Fishing trips with his brothers, his son Kenny, and his nephews were a regular occurrence. Basil took the family fishing sometimes. He gave all the girls cane poles and worms. Then spent his time baiting the hooks and taking the fish off until finally the girls tired of fishing and he could cast his own line. But the girls would take the worms and play with them like they were pets so then he had to find more bait.
But Basil had known he had his hands full after his 4th baby was abducted from her bed. After a frantic search, baby Roxie was found safe in the arms of his 5 year old daughter Blanch. She was hiding in the closet because she wanted more time to hold the new baby. But when Blanch got scolded, Basil just picked her up and said, “I guess that’s all right.”
Basil’s mother-in-law Viola used to chase him with a broom because he teased her by calling her Maggie (her first name which she loathed). But when Viola died young, Basil and Thelma opened their home to Viola’s two youngest children Danny and Mary Lou.
For those of you who only knew Basil in his later years, you will remember a sweet little old man who smiled a lot and enjoyed a good game of checkers. So, you might be surprised to learn that Basil had quite a temper. Of course, raising kids will cause anyone’s temper to flare. Most of his 30 years of working at Ford Motor Company were spent working third shift – which meant he had to sleep during the day. He would burst from his bedroom in the middle of the day with his mouth firmly set, eyes bulging, and a belt in his hand to find the entire neighborhood at play outside his window. Maybe putting a basketball court out there wasn’t the best idea, but he poured it himself.
Kenny played football in high school and Basil took the whole family to the games on Friday nights. How he must have dreaded the long drives to away games with 3 little girls practicing cheering in the backseat of the 59 Ford station wagon. But Basil loved to watch Kenny’s games.
When the kids were old enough to drive, Thelma wanted a car (other than the 59 Ford station wagon) for the kids to drive. She picked out a little red ’64 Mustang. Basil said,”It’s a piece of junk!” but since Thelma wanted it, he bought it anyway. After replacing the transmission in it twice, Basil confronted his son Kenny and asked him if he was hot-rodding it. Kenny said “Yes!” So Basil and Kenny put a bigger motor in the Mustang so it could take the abuse.
When Arleen was learning to drive Basil took her out driving for the first time. They were crawling down the narrow neighborhood streets when Arleen said, “Why is that dog standing in the road?” Basil yelled, “Stop the car! We’re going home to get your glasses! That’s a chicken!”
Eventually Blanch, Danny, and Arleen all got their turn to drive the Mustang. And while that little red Mustang was often seen speeding down Kings Island Drive, if Basil knew about it, he never mentioned it.
Of course, maybe it was genetic. Basil drove the mountain roads in Tennessee and Kentucky at speeds that would curl your toes! Basil squealed the tires on the curves and bragged with his brothers about who could make the trip from Ohio to down home in Kentucky in the shortest time. In fact, he often got pulled over and ticketed on his way home.
When his youngest daughter Roxann went to buy her first new car, Basil was not happy with her choice of a cute little Fiat. He was a loyal Ford man. But worse, Roxie bought a stick shift that she didn’t know how to drive. After bringing the car home for her, he tried to teach her to drive it. They got as far as the neighbor Ada’s house before Basil threw up his hands and walked back to the house. And yes, Roxie can drive a stick shift. Stubbornness runs in the family.
There was a badminton net set up in the side yard of the house in Loveland and Basil liked to play too. He was quick on his feet and he liked competition. When he turned 50 he challenged each of his kids to a match – best 2 out of three. He beat each one of them. Then he put his racket down and would never play again. He didn’t want to risk his winning record.
After 30 years at Ford Motor Company, Basil took early retirement when Thelma’s health started to decline. Then in 1993 at the age of 55 Thelma Cornelius died after 40 years of marriage. Basil was devastated. The whole family was. After a couple of years Basil couldn’t stand the thick, warm memories of the little house in Loveland. But he had to keep going, so he sold the house and moved to an apartment in London Kentucky near his brother James and his sister Blanch.
That’s where he met a red-headed widow named Reba and knew he had found someone he could spend the rest of his life with. Basil said he didn’t know if there’s such a thing as love at first sight, but there’s such a thing as prayers being answered. And he was happy again. Basil enlarged Reba’s house on the small farm she owned, started a garden and an orchard, made furniture, and fixed and fiddled and fished. He also found his way back to church and renewed his faith in God.
For the first few years they made frequent trips back to Ohio to visit Basil’s kids, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and his siblings. But over time they stopped coming up for holidays, graduations, and wedding and baby showers as Basil became more immersed in the daily lives of Reba’s family, and the trip to Ohio became more difficult for their aging bodies.
He was missed in Ohio, but his family, who mostly still live close to the little house in Loveland wanted him to be happy… and keep going.
When the deadly Covid virus came Basil survived it, but sadly Reba did not. We know Basil didn’t think he could stand losing another love, but he did. He just kept going. Reba’s family looked after Basil making sure he had daily visitors and that he was eating. Basil’s children called him often and teased him and laughed with him, and visited when they could. Basil was lonely, but he refused to move back to Ohio despite the repeated attempts of his children to lure him home.
At ninety years old Basil played checkers on his IPad. He complained that playing against the computer (set to its hardest level) was too easy. He played with his great grandchildren when they came to visit. Sometimes he would move their pieces and we wondered if his sharp mind was starting to slip. Sometimes they even beat him. But then he’d laugh (he had a great HO HO HO laugh) and offer to play them again. He could still beat anyone who would play him. If you won, it’s because he let you.
Finally his short term memory started to fade, but his long term memories were intact. So while he might not remember who called or visited today, he had a lifetime of wonderful memories.
Basil is back in Ohio now. He’ll be buried beside his first love Thelma at the Graceland Memorial Garden in Milford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.