Every job has its busy seasons and July has been one of ours here at the Sun. In case you didn’t know, the 2023 Jackson County Best of the Best is in this week’s issue. Many familiar faces won familiar categories, some first-timers have made an appearance to the contest, and there has been some upsets.
Nearly every year that a political election comes to a close I will find at least one of my candidates came up short. Other times, several will not be elected. Each candidate went through similar motions in their campaign. They placed ads, shook hands, and passed out signs. They may have had their names printed on ink pens, matchbooks, and magnets. They debated the topics and tried to lay the groundwork for a new position in your community, state, or even the country. But at the end of the election, your favorite candidate may win or they may lose.
Best of the Best is very similar, minus the campaigning. I believe we have many honest, hard-working, and dependable people working in our community. Many businesses put forth their best effort, and their best is more than good enough! But like an election, there can only be one winner.
Did the best candidates win? Well, someone thought so. Elections are determined by those that vote. We appreciate each one of you that took the time out of your busy schedule to fill out a ballot and let us know who you thought was the best. And if you did not send in a ballot, I encourage you to do so next year. Congratulations, winners!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.