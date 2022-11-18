Andy Cruse was born September 30. 1930 in Jackson County, KY and departed this life Monday, November 7, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, being 91 years of age. He was the son of the late Wiley & Lila Jane (Lakes) Cruse.
Andy is survived by two daughters Rebecca (Larry Dale) Farmer and Michal (Tim) Ward. He is also survived by two brothers, Clarence Joe Cruse and Roy Cruse. He was blessed with four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Andy was also preceded in death by a brother, Alvin Cruse and by three sisters, Susie Cruse, Phyllis Ubel and Daisy Welcome.
Andy was a member of the Sand Gap Christian Church and was a Mason.
Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the T.M. Lakes Cemetery in Sand Gap. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
