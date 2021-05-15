Angela Durham

Angela (Caldwell) Durham, 47 of Berea, KY passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at her home. She was born January 23, 1974 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Northern Kentucky. She was the daughter of Arthur Caldwell and Donna Silman. 

Angela was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jay B. & Norma Caldwell; her maternal grandparents, Ruford & Myrtle Gross; and by her brother, Ricky Caldwell. 

Angela loved life and was such a free hearted person who loved her family and friends. 

Survivors are her father and step mother, Arthur & Debbie Caldwell of Richmond; her mother, Donna Silman of Northern Kentucky; son Cody (Samantha) Shelton of Richmond, two daughters, Cassie Shelton and Destiny Fox both of Berea; granddaughter, Ivy Shelton; grandsons, Aydan Little and Landon Cain; her boyfriend and the love of her life, Franky Wagers of Berea; sister, Dena Krebs of Walton and brother, Arthur Caldwell Jr of Richmond. She is also survived by her three fur babies, Homie, Cuz & Toots and by a host of family and friends. 

Funeral service 1:00 PM Monday, May 3, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brad Hatton officiating. Burial to follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

To send flowers to the family of Angela Durham, please visit Tribute Store.
