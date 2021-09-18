Angela Dawn Tillery, better known as Angie was born June 11, 1978 in Madison County and departed this life Thursday, September 2, 2021 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee at the age of 43. She was the daughter of Phyllis (Madden) Shelton of McKee and of the late Mitchell Tillery.
In addition to her mother, Angie is also survived by her daughter, Kaylee Damrell of McKee and by her grandmothers, Cora Madden of McKee and June Tillery of Manchester. She was blessed with a grandson, Nathaniel Jace and niece Brittany and by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Other than her father, Angie was also preceded in death by her brother, Dustin Tillery; her nephew Justin Tillery and by her step father, Boone Shelton.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the Pilgrams Rest Cemetery with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.