Angela Marie (Gabbard) Byrd, (better known as Angie) was born March 26, 1972, in Madison County and departed this life Monday, September 5, 2022, at her residence at the age of 50. She was the daughter of Danny Gabbard of McKee and of the late Teresa (Lainhart) Gabbard.
In addition to her father, Angie is also survived by her husband, Scottie Byrd and by two children, Bailey Ann Marie Byrd and Bradey Scott Byrd. Other survivors include her grandmothers, Anna Mae Gabbard and Emily Burdine all being of McKee; sister, Cathy Ray of McKee and by two brothers, Charley Gabbard of McKee and Danny Manley of Missouri. She also had several nieces and nephews.
Angie was a member of the Waneta Church of God and was employed at The Jackson County Times. She was also a well-known local photographer.
Funeral services will be 8:00 PM Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Friday, at the Slone & Gabbard Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.