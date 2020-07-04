Anna F. (Williams) Hobbs was born June 6, 1942 in Berea, KY and departed this life Friday, June 26, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, being 78 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Luther & Ethel Williams and by her biological mother Geneva Jennings Williams.
Anna is survived by three children, Keith (Rachel) Hobbs, Susan Willey and Lesa (Gary) Powell. She is also survived by the following siblings, Glen Jennings, Mike Jennings, Tildon Jennings, Sue Johns and Glenda Meek all of Berea and Margaret Soule of New Mexico. Anna was blessed with eleven grandchildren, twenty eight great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Anna was also preceded in death by her husband, Aaron Hobbs; three children, David Hobbs, Pam Sams and Kimberly Isaacs and by a brother Jack Williams.
Anna was a member of the Kerby Knob Baptist Church.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Darren Hisel and Bro. Mitchell Ball officiating. Burial will follow in the Hobbs Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Trenton Jones, Ronald Willey, Russell Willey, Michael Saylor, Austin Jones and Tim Hobbs.
