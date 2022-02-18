Anna Lee Brown was born June 22, 1951 in Owsley County, Kentucky and departed this life Saturday Feb. 5, 2022 at the Rockcastle County Health and Rehab. in Broadhead, Kentucky being 70 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Ira Gene and Juanita Strong Stacy.
Anna is survived by one son Harold Brown and his wife Cathy of McKee, Kentucky and by two sisters; Charlotte Hurst, McKee, Kentucky and Jeanette Hurst and husband Jack of Lexington, Kentucky and by the following grandchildren; Chelsey Bayes, Ashton Morris, Jordan Brown and Zachary Brown and two great grandchildren; Carson and Silas Morris.
Anna is also survived by a special friend Howard Brown.
Funeral services 2:00 P.M. Wednesday February 9, 2022 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Ronald John officiating with burial in the Andy Brown Cemetery. Pallbearers: Zachary Bayes, Dwayne Hurst, Jimmy Hurst, Randy Hurst, Dean Strong and Roger Turner. Honorary pallbearers: Bennie Brown, Andrew Tompkins, Carl Brown, Charlie Brown and Monroe Brown. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
