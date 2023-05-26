Anna Reiller of McKee, KY was born June 11, 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland and departed this life Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, at the age of 76. She was the daughter of the late Edgar Emanual Lovelace and Vera Logan Lovelace.
Anna is survived by Bryan Scott Morris of Vero Beach, Fla; Cierra Csizmadia of Buffalo, New York; Renae Johnson of McKee, KY and Lori Tirey of McKee, KY. She is also survived by two brothers, Edgar Lovelace Jr. of Midway, Georgia, and Thomas Kirk Lovelace of West Virginia and by three sisters, Mary Jane McCubbin of West Virginia, Elizabeth William of Georgia and Patricia Lovelace of Maryland. Anna was blessed with seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Anna was also preceded in death by two siblings, Howard “Buddy” Lovelace and Shawn Tolbert Lovelace.
Anna was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church.
Funeral service will be held 12 Noon Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home’s Bradshaw Chapel with Father Gary Simpson conducting the service. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
