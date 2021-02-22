The safety of our students and staff is always the number one priority for Jackson County Public Schools. Tuesday, February 23, 2021, will be a Virtual Learning Day for all students. Teachers/Staff will work remotely from home. There will be no penalty for any students who are not able to complete their assignments due to a power outage. Extended time and accommodations will be granted so that these students can complete their assignments.
Our county has faced a great hardship with the severe inclement weather over the past week. We are very fortunate to live in a community where everyone is willing to help and pull together during these challenging times. Our school system appreciates your patience and understanding as we work through this together.
Mike Smith, Superintendent
