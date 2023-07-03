Take advantage of your time off this July 4th by visiting the parade in Annville, KY this July 4th. This year's event will include food, venders, and a Cruise-in & Jeep Takeover all beginning at 11:00am. Queen Bee's Speciality Funnel Cakes will be on sight offering several options. Part of the proceeds will go to support the JC Fury 8U Softball Team. Parade Line up for the parade will be at 1:00pm at Carpenter's Trucking Garage with the parade beginning at 2:00pm.
After the parade, your children can enjoy free inflatables and FREE swimming on the campus of Annville Institute/Grace Covenant Ministries until 6:00pm. The Annville Institute/Grace Covenant Ministries campus is located at 190 Campus Drive, Annville, KY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.