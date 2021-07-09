Huge Turnout for the Fourth of July Parade in Annville
The town of Annville held its’ Annual Fourth of July Parade this past Saturday after cancelling last year’s parade due to Covid restrictions. It was a beautiful day for a parade and there were crowds of people that turned out to support the parade participants! Children young and old marched, rode bicycles, wagons, four wheelers, etc down the parade route which ended a with celebration on the historical campus of Annville Institute. We also had participation from our county law enforcement and emergency personnel. The parade began with beautiful antique cars driving past the parade crowd!
The event was coordinated by the Annville Parade Committee with sponsorship by Grace Covenant Ministries and the Clay/Jackson Agency for Substance Abuse Policy (ASAP). Prizes were given to all parade participants as well as First, Second and Third Prizes for the float entries. Annville Town and Country provided pizza parties for the float winners!
Grace Covenant Ministries offered free swimming after the parade for children and their families. “We’re always willing to provide activities for the youth in our community to show our support of our kids”, said Thomas Miracle, Manager of Campus Operations at Grace Covenant Ministries (GCM). Additional parade prizes were provided by the Clay/Jackson ASAP Council. ASAP Coordinator, Ruthie Sizemore, was pleased with the large turnout for this program. “The ASAP Council is a group of dedicated individuals from Clay and Jackson County that work together to provide funding and activities to promote drug prevention as well as treatment and education. The Strengthening Families Program (which is made possible through a grant from the ASAP Council) is just one of the many programs through the ASAP Council that focuses on drug prevention.
Vendors also set up at Annville Institute and provided wonderful treats for the community. Local vendors also sold, t-shirts, jewelry, Scentsy products, etc.
The Annville 4th of July Parade Committee would also like to express our sincere thanks to Pond Creek Fire Department for going above and beyond to ensure the safety of our parade participants! For more information about the parade please visit our FB page!
