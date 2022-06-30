Annville 4th of July Parade

The community of Annville, KY will be having their annual 4th of July Parade and celebration on Monday, July 04th, 2022. The community organization responsible for putting the event together will have Parade Prizes. Their newest award will be “Best Family Float”! This should encourage families to spend creative time together and celebrate with the community.
Booths will be placed on the campus of Annville Institute from 2:00-5:00 pm. This year there will be no charge for booth set-up. Everyone is invited for a free swim in the Annville pool from 2:00 – 6:00 pm. There will be “Water Inflatables”, a “Cruise-In”, T-Shirts, and Concessions.
Those participating in the 4th of July Parade will line up at Carpenter’s Trucking at 1:00 pm. The parade will start at 2:00 pm.
