The administrators at the Annville Christian Academy reported on social media today that a student has tested positive for COVID-19. Their report follows:
***Important Announcement***
"Annville Christian Academy has had a high school student test positive for COVID today. We have been in contact with the health department, and all those affected have already been notified. Thankfully, this did not affect any staff members or full classrooms due to the snow days from last week.
This student is having mild symptoms so far, and them and their family desire your prayers.
At ACA, we are doing everything possible to be transparent and to keep our students and families safe. We also ask that you pray for the students affected by this case and their families, that they stay COVID free. Thank you all!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.