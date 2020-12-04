Below you will find information that was provided to the community from Annville Christian Academy in regard to in-person classes, and COVID-19.
Dear Parents/Guardians,
Due to the Governor’s mandate, ACA will be unable to hold in person classes next week 12/7-12/11. We are saddened by the decision that had to be made. We would like for everyone to know that we will be back in person as soon as we are legally able to do so. We love our staff, students, and their families. The health of our kids has always been our top priority and always will be.
Drop offs for assignments from this past week will be Tuesday, December 8th from 10-1 for Preschool-9th grade. Students will also be picking up new assignments on this date as well.
We ask that you continue to pray for our staff, students, families, community, and our nation’s leaders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.