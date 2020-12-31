This message is from Annville Christian Academy:
Upon the recommendations of Gov. Beshear, and our Board of Directors, ACA has decided to continue at home learning January 4th-8th. This decision was made to ensure the safety of our students and staff following the holidays.
Preschool-9th grade will return to in person classes on January 11th.
10th-12th grade will return to in person classes on January 15th.
Students in preschool-9th grade will pick up work packets Tuesday from 10-12. 10th-12th grade will receive assignments online from their teacher. If you cannot make it to pick up the packets, please let your child’s teacher or Mrs. Betty know so other arrangements can be made. Packets will be brought back to school by students for our first day of in person learning on January 11th.
We pray everyone had a blessed and safe Christmas, and also pray you have a wonderful New Year! Please remember all of those within our community and country that are sick this holiday season. We pray 2021 will be a better year and we can’t wait to see our students!
